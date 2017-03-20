IAN- Home Page
China Angered As Dalai Lama Shares Stage With Indian Officials

China has condemned India's official ties with the Dalai Lama. (Reuters)

BEIJING:  China expressed anger on Monday after exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attended a Buddhist conference supported by the Indian culture ministry, the latest spat with India over a man whom China brands a dangerous separatist.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for his remote Himalayan homeland.

