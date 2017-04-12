Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

China to choose next Dalai Lama by draw of lots

Added by Indo American News on April 12, 2017.
Saved under Religion
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a religious talk at Kalawangpo Hall at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.(PTI Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a religious talk at Kalawangpo Hall at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.(PTI Photo)

The successor to the Dharamshala-based 14th Dalai Lama will be chosen in the traditional way of drawing lots from a sacred urn at the Jokhang monastery in Lhasa followed by the mandatory approval from the ruling Communist Party of China, Beijing has said.

When required, the succession rules will follow traditional Buddhist religious rituals to be performed at the Jokhang temple, Tibetan Buddhism’s holiest temple, and regulations set by the CPC, the Chinese foreign ministry told Hindustan Times in a written response.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *