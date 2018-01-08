China’s New ‘Silk Road’ Cannot Be One-Way, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

XIAN, CHINA: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday China and Europe should work together on Beijing’s “Belt and Road” initiative, a project aiming to build a modern-day “Silk Road” he said could not be “one-way”.

Macron began his first state visit to China with a stop in Xian, an eastern departure point of the ancient Silk Road, hoping to relaunch EU-China relations often strained by Beijing’s restrictions on foreign investment and trade.

Credit: ndtv.com