China’s New ‘Silk Road’ Cannot Be One-Way, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

Added by Indo American News on January 8, 2018.
Emmanuel Macron said that the ancient Silk Roads were never only Chinese.

XIAN, CHINA:  French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday China and Europe should work together on Beijing’s “Belt and Road” initiative, a project aiming to build a modern-day “Silk Road” he said could not be “one-way”.

Macron began his first state visit to China with a stop in Xian, an eastern departure point of the ancient Silk Road, hoping to relaunch EU-China relations often strained by Beijing’s restrictions on foreign investment and trade.

Credit: ndtv.com

