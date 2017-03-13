Houston Community College-Home Page
China’s Xi pushes advanced technology for military

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2017.
Saved under World News
BEIJING: China’s military needs to promote technological innovation as the “key” to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.

Xi is overseeing a sweeping modernisation of the country’s armed forces, the largest in the world, including stealth jet, anti-satellite missiles and advanced submarines, seeking to project power far from its shores.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

