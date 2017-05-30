Chinese market opening up for Indian IT firms amid losses in US

BEIJING: Even as Indian IT firms have begin to suffer setbacks in the US market, a new opportunity is opening up in China, which is keen to invite them to participate in the big data sector.

This was evident to a delegation comprising executives of 10 Indian IT companies, who went about scouting for business opportunities during an international conference on big data in Guiyang, the capital of China’s Guizhou province last week.

