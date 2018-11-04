TRF Home Page
Chris Hemsworth shooting in Ahmedabad for Netflix film Dhaka, see photos

Added by Indo American News on November 4, 2018.
Bollywood News, Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth is shooting in Ahmedabad for Netflix film Dhaka.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is all geared up for his maiden Netflix project, titled Dhaka. Earlier, it was revealed that the actor will be shooting for the crime drama in India. Now, we have come across photos of the Avengers actor in Ahmedabad.

The photos come after Chris’ social media update from the film’s set.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

