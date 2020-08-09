City Engineer Jay Patel Wins Public Works Award

Houston: Jay Patel, P.E., Supervising Engineer for City of Houston Public Works Department, was recently awarded Professional Manager of the Year in the Facilities and Grounds Category by the Texas Chapter of the American Public Works Association. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the area of administration within the Houston Public Works Department and inspires excellence in the public sector by recognizing the outstanding career service achievements of the individual.

Mr. Patel has been a Houston area resident since 1985 and for more than 35 years has been involved in various City, County, State, and Federal projects. He currently works for the City of Houston as Supervising Engineer, where he has overseen and completed numerous projects throughout Houston.

Recently, he completed two award-winning projects for the City – The 4200 Leeland Water Quality Laboratory, which received the 2019 Historical Restoration/Preservation Project of the Year award by the Texas Chapter of APWA, 2020 Gold Medal Award for Project of the Year by ACEC, and the Ardmore Maintenance Facility, which received the 2020 Structures Project of the Year. His effective methods have earned him recognition for the innovation that he brings to any project that he has managed.

Mr. Patel’s dedication to the state does not end with these accomplishments. He has used his professional skills to help various non-profit Indian organizations as well as community at large. Mr. Patel has assisted with the planning and designing various Hindu Temples, acting as Project Manager for New Hindu Temple (BAPS) in Stafford.

The Indian Cultural Center (ICC) has had experience working with him in the construction of Mahatma Gandhi Monument, and he even received an award for his service in 2013. He continues this work today by helping construction committees in the planning and design of temples in the Aliana and Spring neighborhoods.