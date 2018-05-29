H-1B visa: A tale of changing policies, growing anxieties

WASHINGTON: In line with the Trump administration’s protectionist policies and a “Buy American, Hire American” strategy to spur job creation, the H-1B visa allocation process has come under intense scrutiny over the past one year. The rules that once allowed for skilled Indian professionals to get jobs in the United States were changed all of a sudden many times.

Along with the number of current and previous two financial years’ petitions, the recent US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report on the ‘Characteristics of H-1B Specialty Occupation Workers’ also contains details such as the median salary of the beneficiaries. The compilers have even analysed the distribution of beneficiaries by the country of birth. In more than 75% of the approved cases in 2017, the beneficiary was born in India.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com