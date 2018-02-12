Clashes as Bangladesh court jails opposition leader Zia

DHAKA (AFP):

A Bangladesh judge convicted opposition leader Khaleda Zia of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail on Thursday as police clashed with thousands of her supporters outside the court.

The court found the two-time former premier guilty of embezzling money meant for an orphanage, a charge she had consistently dismissed as politically motivated.

Click here to read more…

Credits: yahoo.com