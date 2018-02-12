Houston Community College-Home Page
Clashes as Bangladesh court jails opposition leader Zia

Bangladesh police on alert ahead of the verdict in the corruption trial of opposition leader Khaleda Zia (AFP Photo/Munir UZ ZAMAN)

DHAKA (AFP):

A Bangladesh judge convicted opposition leader Khaleda Zia of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail on Thursday as police clashed with thousands of her supporters outside the court.

The court found the two-time former premier guilty of embezzling money meant for an orphanage, a charge she had consistently dismissed as politically motivated.

Credits: yahoo.com

