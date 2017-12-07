Houston Community College-Home Page
Club 24 Plus Celebrates the Holiday Season with Games, Gift Exchange

Added by Indo American News on December 7, 2017.
Club 24 Plus President Pradeep Gupta welcomes members and guests to the HoIday Brunch at Ciao Bello Italian restaurant as Kiran Gupta (far left) and Social Chair Savita Rao look on. Photos: Bijay Dixit

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: The holiday season is an opportunity to dress up in your fineries and indulge in fine food, libations, and fun with friends. One of the best such occations in Houston is Club 24 Plus Holiday Brunch.

Ladies attending the Holiday Brunch gathered for a group photo (right). Photos: Bijay Dixit

Club members gathered last Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, at Ciao Bello Italian restaurant in the Galleria area. Many members brought their children and other immediate family members. Before lunch, the group enjoyed a hilarious drawing game and a White Elephant gift exchange.

Ash and Leena Shah (left) and Madhavi Kavadi attempt to draw a Holiday scene on a paper plate held on top of their heads.

Club 24 Plus President Pradeep Gupta welcomed club members and their guests and thanked all his committee chairs and officers, including Ashok Garg, Founder-Member and Nominations Chair; Savita Rao, Social; Alpa Shah, Signature Events; Manisha Gandhi, Outreach; Vandana Prakash, Communications; Prakash Roopani, Treasurer, and his wife Kiran. Gupta also introduced Manisha Gandhi as the new club president for 2018.

Group photo shows Mary Grace Landrum, Prabha Garg, Dammi and Jagdip Ahluwalia, Judge Michael Landrum, Elsie and Venu Rao, Ashok Garg and Sam Abraham.

Featured upcoming events include the Valentine’s Day party in February.

