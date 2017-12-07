Club 24 Plus Celebrates the Holiday Season with Games, Gift Exchange

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: The holiday season is an opportunity to dress up in your fineries and indulge in fine food, libations, and fun with friends. One of the best such occations in Houston is Club 24 Plus Holiday Brunch.

Club members gathered last Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, at Ciao Bello Italian restaurant in the Galleria area. Many members brought their children and other immediate family members. Before lunch, the group enjoyed a hilarious drawing game and a White Elephant gift exchange.

Club 24 Plus President Pradeep Gupta welcomed club members and their guests and thanked all his committee chairs and officers, including Ashok Garg, Founder-Member and Nominations Chair; Savita Rao, Social; Alpa Shah, Signature Events; Manisha Gandhi, Outreach; Vandana Prakash, Communications; Prakash Roopani, Treasurer, and his wife Kiran. Gupta also introduced Manisha Gandhi as the new club president for 2018.

Featured upcoming events include the Valentine’s Day party in February.