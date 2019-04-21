Club 65 Seniors Take a Spring Bling at Lake Conroe

BY DR. SARITA MEHTA

CONROE: Club 65, a non-profit organization under the umbrella of IMAGH (Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston) organized a picnic on Sunday, April 14 with 32 members spending the whole day on beautiful Lake Conroe.

Spring is here and so is the Sun, warm weather and blue skies: it was a beautiful but breezy and remarkably cool day. Very excited about the trip, each one wore comfortable clothes and hats, sunscreen and light jackets to spend a day on beautiful Lake Conroe which is located approximately one-hour north downtown Houston.

Every one arrived on time at 8:45 am at the meeting point, Bayland Community Center, and had a warm welcome with open arms and smiles from the organizers, Paru McGuire, the President of the Club, Meera Khanna and Rahat Kalle and the bus started at 9:30 am. The journey began with distribution of water bottles and cookies, and soon after, all the picnickers were divided in two groups, to play Antakshari game which kept everyone so active that the hour and a half journey passed by in a blink.

At the lake, there was plenty of entertainment, and everyone participated in various activities including musical chairs, passing balls, sing-alongs and dances in the enclosed Pavilion. Fatehali Chatur, Chairperson of Board of Directors of Club, along with Rahat and Paru, who are well versed in seniors, kept them busy to enjoy every moment. Lunch was sumptuous with chicken, burgers, vegetable cutlets, salad, hot tea and cake.

Club 65 brings together seniors from all walks of life and varied vast experiences, skills and interests, so that everyone feels as one family, regardless of religion, place of origin or language. The vision of Club 65 has been to engage and energize seniors in the community through social interaction, educational seminars and fun events which have been fully delivered via monthly lunch-and-learn meetings, picnics and celebration of all major holidays such as Eid Milan, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Diwali , New Year Eve, etc Club 65 engages, energizes and activates the golden years of our seniors.