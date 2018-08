Computer simulations can predict the spread of HIV: Study

Researchers have found that computer simulations can accurately predict the transmission of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) across populations, aiding in preventing the disease.

The study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, found that the simulations were consistent with actual DNA data obtained from a global public HIV database.

Click here to read moreā€¦

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com