Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Confirmed: Salman Khan To Host ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss 10

Added by Indo American News on January 3, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will shoot for the semi-finale episode

Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will shoot for the semi-finale episode

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to take their friendshipnama a step ahead as the Karan Arjun co-stars will reunite on the small screen once again. Shah Rukh will promote his January-release Raees on Salman’s television show Bigg Boss 10 in one of the upcoming segments for the show in Lonavala. Earlier, Shah Rukh promoted Dilwale on Bigg Boss 9 and recently SRK and Salman, both 51, co-hosted a segment of a Bollywood award show in Mumbai. Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia is slated to release on January 25 and also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *