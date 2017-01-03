Confirmed: Salman Khan To Host ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss 10
Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to take their friendshipnama a step ahead as the Karan Arjun co-stars will reunite on the small screen once again. Shah Rukh will promote his January-release Raees on Salman’s television show Bigg Boss 10 in one of the upcoming segments for the show in Lonavala. Earlier, Shah Rukh promoted Dilwale on Bigg Boss 9 and recently SRK and Salman, both 51, co-hosted a segment of a Bollywood award show in Mumbai. Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia is slated to release on January 25 and also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Credit: www.ndtv.com