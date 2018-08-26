Congress as party not involved in 1984 riots; Rahul Gandhi in school when Blue Star happened: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday came out in support of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that the Gandhi scion could not be responsible for something he wasn’t even aware of. Even as the knives were out for Gandhi following his remarks at an event in the UK that Congress was not involved in the massacre of Sikhs that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, Singh said the criticisms against the party chief was “ridiculous”.

“To hold Rahul (Gandhi) responsible for an act which he wasn’t even aware of at the time it happened was completely ridiculous,” ANI quoted Singh as saying. The Punjab CM also seconded Gandhi’s views that Congress, as a party, was never involved in the riots.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com