Congressman Pete Olson Presents Certificate of Congressional Recognition to Seva Clinic

HOUSTON: Honorable congressman Mr. Pete Olson visited Seva Clinic in Pearland at 5.30 pm on Monday, June 5th, 2017. He presented a Certificate of Congressional Recognition to Dr. P. Vaduganathan who organized the clinic. This is the first charity clinic in Pearland.

About 25 people attended the brief event, which included Honorable Mayor Tom Reid, board members, doctors, nurses of the Seva Clinic and leadership team from Memorial Hermann Southeast.

The clinic which was inaugurated on June 1st, 2017 is a general medical clinic and is open every Thursday between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm for the people in need in the Pearland area.

The clinic is located in the building of Pearland Neighborhood Center, 2335 N. Texas Ave, Pearland, TX 77581. The clinic is staffed by volunteer physicians and nurses.

Honorable congressman Olson commended all the medical professionals and volunteers who selflessly volunteer their time and effort to serve the community.