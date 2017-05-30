Conservatives woo British-Indians with Hindi campaign song

LONDON: Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has released a Hindi campaign song on Sunday in an attempt to woo the nearly 1.6 million strong Indian diaspora in the country.

The song ‘Theresa Ke Saath’ for the June 8 general election has been produced by Conservative Friends of India (CFI) co-chair and UK-based Indian businessman Ranjit S Baxi and calls on Indian-origin voters to back May as Britain’s Prime Minister for the next five years.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com