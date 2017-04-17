Eye Level- Home Page
Consumption in India to nearly triple to $4 trillion by 2025: BCG

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
Business
Currently, India is the sixth largest consumer economy, after the US, China, Japan, the UK and Germany. File photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India is set to become the third largest consumer economy by 2025, trailing only the US and China, fuelled by an increase in consumption levels, changes in consumer behaviour and spending patterns, according to a report released by consulting firm The Boston Consulting Group.

Consumption across the country is expected to almost triple over the next decade from the current $1.4 trillion to $4 trillion, according to the report titled The New Indian: The Many Facets of a Changing Consumer. India is now the sixth largest consumer economy, after the US, China, Japan, the UK and Germany.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

