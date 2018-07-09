Cooch Behar Palace—where time stands still

If you want a peek in history, there are innumerable places in India that deserve a visit. Although most of them are leftovers of royal heritage and British era, they give a glimpse of life that existed some 500 years or more years ago. And then, there are monuments that stand out for its historical, religious and architectural significance.

In this context, the Cooch Behar Palace certainly deserves a mention. In fact, it is one of the most important places to visit in West Bengal. It boasts of magnificent architecture that is very much similar to that of Buckingham Palace in London in 1887 AD. The graceful exteriors and interiors exhibiting antique pieces such as chandeliers, paintings and photographs are a reflection of ancient era.

