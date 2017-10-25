Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Crackdown on shell companies unearths $1 billion black money

The corporate affairs ministry is probing deposits of over $1 billion made by around 20,000 companies during the cash ban last year. Photo: Mint

India is intensifying its crackdown on dubious companies after it unearthed over $1 billion in suspicious cash deposits as part of its investigations into corruption and efforts to boost foreign investment, a minister said.

While the government has already revoked permissions for over 200,000 companies and restricted their bank accounts, it is now working on limiting property transfers to trace any further generation of black money, said P.P. Chaudhary, junior minister for corporate affairs, in an interview on 18 October in New Delhi.

