Cricket 2017 Kicks Off!

HOUSTON: With the warmer than usual Winter, youth cricket season in Greater Houston area has started off with all 4 clubs conducting their opening day in January. These clubs are KYC & ECC in Katy Area, NWCC in North West Houston and SLYCC in greater Southwest Houston areas. More than fifty children under the age of 16 participated in various levels of Cricket training at SLYCC’s Duhacsek Park fields in Sugar Land. SLYCC players also thanked their 2016 Sponsors namely CapSpire Inc., WestPark Springs, Susan Greer & Group, Houston Animal Hospital, Kidzone Dental and Speedypost Sugarland for their continued support to the cause of youth cricket.

2017 is earmarked to be a watershed year for Youth Cricket in Houston with the arrival of internationally recognized Coach Peter Wellings from the UK. Coach Wello is a Level 3 Coach and has more than 25 years of coaching experience and runs one of UK’s biggest kids cricket academy – Coaching Cricket Excellence. He has conducted coaching sessions in the UK, South Africa, France as well as India. Coach Wello has moved to Houston with his family with a sole aim of Coaching Cricket in the USA. He will be in charge of training the leather-ball teams at Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club on a weekly basis. Coach Wello will be available for small group training as well as one-on-one training with Cricketers. More information on Coach Wello at www.coachingcricketexcellence.co.uk.

SLYCC is a Non Profit (501c3) organization involved in developing integrity amongst kids via the game of Cricket. Lessons are offered for Girls & Boys in Tennis Ball (6-7 Year Olds), Taped Tennis Ball (8-10 Year olds) and Leatherball (10 to 16 year olds). All training sessions and practices are conducted with child safety as foremost. SLYCC is thankful to the City of Sugar Land for providing the Duhacsek Park (17034 Old Richmond Road, Sugarland, 77478) for the sole purpose of Youth Cricket.

To join Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club, please visit www.slycc.org for more information, new teams are forming now.