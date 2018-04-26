CRY America’s Annual Volunteer Conference Held in Houston

HOUSTON: CRY, Child Rights & You America Inc, a non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights, held their Annual CRYAmerica Volunteer Conference in Houston on April 7 and April 8 at the Four Points by Sheraton Energy Corridor Hotel owned by Juuhi and Prakash Ahuja.

It was well attended by volunteers, Action Center leaders and staff including Patrick Bocco and Lipika Sharma and board members from all partsof the US and India. It was an opportunity for volunteers to share about their activities from the past year and discuss their plans for the upcoming year. National plans and reviews were highlighted by CRY India’s Vatsala Mamgain and CRY America’s President Shefali Sunderlal.

Action Centers and volunteers were recognized for their accomplishments and presented with appreciation awards. Participants attended informational workshops on all aspects of CRY America such as the grant process, projects, resource generation and information technology. Attendees got to know each other better by participating in bonding activities and a fun Saturday night outing!

CRY America works with grass-root Projects, communities and local government agencies to ensure children have quality education, health care and are protected from child labor, child marriage and gender discrimination. CRY’s child rights model has stood the test of time and delivers impact that brings lasting change in the lives of the communities and the children it serves. CRY is well known for its professional project planning, monitoring and selection process in the field.

CRY America has been able to impact the lives of 695,077 children living across 3,350 villages and slums through support to 73 Projects.

For more information about CRY America, please contact the Houston Action Center Lead Dina Patel at 832-515-3103 or Advisory Board member Dharam Bali at 832-341-1142 or support@cryamerica.org or visit http://www.america.cry.org

CRY America’s Upcoming Houston Gala Dinner with Abhay Deol

HOUSTON: CRY, Child Rights & You America [CRY America], a 501c3 non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights, is hosting their Annual Gala Dinner in Houston on May 4, 2018 to bring people together for the cause of children’s rights.

This year, the CRY Gala Dinner is at the Sweetwater Country Club. Speakers include Celebrity Guest Abhay Deol who joins CRY America to amplify the voices of underprivileged children, Shefali Sunderlal, President of CRY America, Dr. Rolee Singh, Program Director of Dr. Shambhunath Singh Research Foundation (SSRF) and Surendra Adhana, Deputy Consul General India.

Apart from raising awareness for the cause, plans include an enjoyable evening with dinner, cocktails, auctions, entertainment, music and dancing. Performances by Oliver Rajamani of Flamenco India will be part of the evening’s program.

Auction items to be featured are donations by famous Indian painters including the late Ram Kumar, late Badri Narayan JMS Mani, Prakash Deshmukh, Suresh Gulage, Sachin Sangare, Dinkar Jadav; fashion ensembles donated by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Ritu Beri, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Payal Singhal; evening clutch bags donated by Sabyasachi & Joy Bags and Jewelry donated by Rosentique, Aquamarine, Kareena Nahar and Amrapalli.

While India has made great progress economically in the last decade, her children continue to battle violations of their rights every day. Millions of children are denied their rights to education, healthcare and forced into child labor, child marriage and abuse. CRY America works with grass-root Projects, communities and local government authorities to ensure children have quality education, healthcare, and protection from child labor, child marriage and issues which hinder their development.

Shefali Sunderlal says, “CRY America believes that “YOU” can empower children’s dreams and your support allows us to ensure that thousands of children are able to go to sleep educated, healthy and protected.” She appealed for people to join CRY America as donors, volunteers and supporters and visit http://www.america.cry.org for more information.

With the support from over 25,000 donors & 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has transformed the lives of over 695,077 children in 3676 villages and slums. CRY America welcomes the support from sponsors, media, donors and volunteers to make the CRY Dinners a big success.

For more information or to attend the CRY Gala Dinners in Houston contact: Dharam Bali dharambali@yahoo.com 832-341-1142 or Patrick Bocco patrick.bocco@cryamerica.org 617-959.1273 or visit america.cry.org