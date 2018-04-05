CRY America Selects Houston for its Annual Volunteer Conference

HOUSTON: CRY, Child Rights & You America Inc, a non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights, will host their Annual CRY America Volunteer Conference in Houston on April 7 & April 8 at the Four Points by Sheraton Energy Corridor Hotel owned by Juuhi and Prakash Ahuja.

It will be attended by volunteers, Action Center leaders and staff including Patrick Bocco and Lipika Sharma and board members from all parts of the US and India. It will be an opportunity for volunteers to share about their activities from the past year and discuss their plans for the upcoming year. National plans and reviews will be highlighted by CRY India’s CEO Puja Marwaha and CRY America’s President Shefali Sunderlal.

Action Centers and volunteers will be recognized for their accomplishments and presented with appreciation awards. Participants will attend informational workshops on all aspects of CRY America such as the grant process, projects, resource generation, and information technology. Attendees will get to know each other better by participating in bonding activities and a fun Saturday night outing!

CRY America works with grass-root Projects, communities and local government agencies to ensure children have quality education, health care and are protected from child labor, child marriage and gender discrimination. CRY’s child rights model has stood the test of time and delivers impact that brings lasting change in the lives of the communities and the children it serves. CRY is well known for its professional project planning, monitoring and selection process in the field.

CRY America has been able to impact the lives of 695,077 children living across 3,350 villages and slums through support to 73 Projects. Thank you for supporting CRY America.

For more information about the conference and CRY America, contact the Houston Action Center Lead Dina Patel at 832-515-3103 or Advisory Board member Dharam Bali at 832-341-1142 or support@cryamerica.org or visit http://www.america.cry.org.