Curtains Rise for the Spectacular Miss/Teen/Mrs. India USA Texas Beauty Pageant

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: Every year around this time, women from Texas compete for the coveted titles of Miss India USA Texas, Teen India USA Texas and Mrs. India USA Texas (MIUT). This year’s glitzy and glamorous show was held on Sunday, October 8. Sage Productions in association with Radio Dabang, Texans Energy and DGN Factory-Dosa Gone Nuts, presented this mega-event at the Ayva Centre. Tickets to this highly anticipated show were sold out while the event was shaping to be even bigger and better than ever.

The event also corresponded with the Indian festival that symbolizes love and sacrifices of married women, Karwa Chauth. Since the pageant kicked off in the evening, Umang Mehta of Deep Foods didn’t want the women attending this event to be left out from their rituals. So, to honor those who were fasting, Umang provided Karwa Chauth Thali’s, while Uma Mantravadi and Meenakshi Malhotra led the Karwa Chauth Katha for the la-dies. As guests started stepping in, they were greeted with flutes of champagne and mango lassi. The evening started with a networking social hour after which the guests were escorted to their seats. The VIP’s had an extraordinary experience with their refreshments, and freshly cooked masala dosa’s being served right at their tables. As contestants were on stage battling in the three categories, spectators were treated to an extravaganza of glorious cultural hymns, fashion, music and dance. The Emcees for the evening were Ahmed Kamal, Amardeep Kaur Rana and Guddi Shah.

Finally, the stage glittered with Karmic Anthem performing an original composition for MIUT, and all the top finalists joining on stage to greet the guests. This was followed by the ethnic wear round, where the girls looked so pretty in their stunning and lavishing outfits. The wonderfully talented 2016 winners came up on stage and they were introduced and felicitated. They were definitely an inspiration for the upcoming contestants and helped boost their morale’s. The pageant kicked off with the Teen/Miss Talent round. It was so amazing to watch these young, gifted and talented girls give their best. After this round, Karmic Anthem came up on stage again for a quick entertainment performance, while the girls were getting ready for the eveningwear round. It was absolutely a marvel to watch the ladies walk the ramp with poise, in their sophisticated and fabulous evening gowns. This was followed by a question and answer round, after which the ladies went back-stage and left the panel of judges to their difficult tasks.

The contestants were given an opportunity to interact with the judges before the show and the judges were given tablets to enter their scores for the pageant through an online scoring platform. The judges included Jasmine Sandlas, Amir Ali Dodhiya, Katie Jones, Uma Mantravadi, Kiran Meghani, Sangeeta Dua, Sami Khaleeq, Eva Elias, George Eapen and Travis Hamilton. Jasmine Sandlas also gave a rocking performance and elevated the spir-its of the audience. Finally it was time for unveiling the results and the names of the winners were announced and they were awarded and crowned. Along with bragging rights, the winners also earned agreements with Revalusion Talent Management Agency, Brand Ambassadorship with Texans Energy, DGN Factory, Amir Ali Dodhiya (NYL), Apsara Beauty Salon, TV Houston, CRY, SEWA USA, Alliance Group Houston, India House and the American Lung Association in Texas. While the media was busy interviewing the winners, it was announced that the moon has been spotted. It was a cheerful moment for the fasting ladies and the official party began soon after.

The glossy event saw a big number of attendees. Sponsors are the backbone and strength of any event and the organizers of this show were thankful to their sponsors, and mentioned that this mega event would not have been possible without them. The sponsors of this event included Radio Dabang (Moid Khan and Irfan Moosa), Texans Energy (Javed Meghani, Kiran Meghani and Steven Varghese), Dosa Gone Nuts – The DGN Factory (Niraj Shah and George Eapen), Karya Property Management, Amir Ali Dodhiya (NYL), Amedia Marketing, Apex Printing, Wedding Essentials, Kas Inspirations, Hooked on Henna, Parinaz Boutique, Curve Hospitality, M.V. Enterprises, Capt. Raj Maritime and Associates, American Lung Association in Texas, Simple Med, Deep Foods (Umang Mehta), 20-20 Texting, Karmic Anthem, Andrew Hossain Realtor, BJ Josan Realtor, TV One, TV Houston, Flowers USA TV, Aaj TV, Pakistan Times, Indo-American News, DFW Dallas, G Photography, King Superman Photography, A & A photo and video, ISR, Jupji Dholi, Toki Dholi, Houston Di Shaan, Blu, Radio Naya Andaaz, Jadoo TV, Keralli USA TV, NNN Network and Tariq Unnabi Khan.

The results were as follows:

Miss India USA Texas 2017

1. Hinna Akhter – Winner, Best Talent and Miss Photogenic

2. Priyanka Sharma – 1st Runner Up and Miss Personality

3. Sarah Suttar – 2nd Runner Up

Teen India USA Texas 2017

1. Celina Rahim – Winner, Best Talent and Teen Photogenic

2. Aabha Singh – 1st Runner Up and Teen Personality

3. Nadia Ali- 2nd Runner Up

Mrs India USA Texas 2017

1. Prerana Chitlangia – Winner and Best Presentation

2. Madhulika Prakash – 1st Runner Up and Mrs. Photogenic

3. Preethy Sajeev – 2nd Runner Up

The team of Sage Productions and top 3 candidates from each category are now preparing for the nationals to be held in NJ, in December. Sage Productions is a conglomerate for Ciel Event Management, DJ Sage Entertainment and Ciel Tech USA. Their team members are Sajawal Dass (DJ Sage), Abiya Olivia Malhotra, Adil Dass, Raman Jain, Manal Lakhany, Marium Lakhany, Falak Lakhany, Ahmed Kamal and Asad Mirza.

For further information call 832-576-3382 or visit www.sageproductions.biz