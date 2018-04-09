MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal helps India claim historic gold medal in badminton mixed-team event

Added by Indo American News on April 9, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Badminton - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Mixed Team Medal Ceremony - Carrara Sports Arena 2 - Gold Coast, Australia - April 9, 2018. Team India celebrates winning a gold medal. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Team India celebrates winning a gold medal. (Source: Reuters)

India’s badminton team created history on Monday as they claimed their first gold medal in mixed-team event, defeating Malaysia 3-1 in final. Saina Nehwal led a long, intense battle against Soniia Cheah to give India the top position.

India’s gold-medal campaign started with the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwik Rankireddy taking down Peng Soon Chan and Liu Yong Goh in the mixed-doubles category. Ashwini-Satwik gave India 1-0 lead and an early motivation after beating Malaysia 21-14, 15-21, 21-15.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *