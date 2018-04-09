CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal helps India claim historic gold medal in badminton mixed-team event

India’s badminton team created history on Monday as they claimed their first gold medal in mixed-team event, defeating Malaysia 3-1 in final. Saina Nehwal led a long, intense battle against Soniia Cheah to give India the top position.

India’s gold-medal campaign started with the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwik Rankireddy taking down Peng Soon Chan and Liu Yong Goh in the mixed-doubles category. Ashwini-Satwik gave India 1-0 lead and an early motivation after beating Malaysia 21-14, 15-21, 21-15.

Credit: indianexpress.com