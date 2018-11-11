Cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ to hit northern coast of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, bring heavy rainfall

NEW DELHI: A deep depression over southeast Bay Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, named ‘Gaja’, and is expected to hit the northern coast of Tamil Nadu between Karaikal and Cuddalore on the midnight of November 14, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by wind speeds up to 100 kmph.

‘Gaja’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said the cyclone would intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by Monday and is likely to move west south-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. However, it is likely to weaken and cross the coasts of Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) and Sriharikota (Andhra) as a cyclonic storm.

Credit: indianexpress.com