Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Katrina Kaif rock the stage at Chicago

Salman Khan along with his Da-Bangg team have set the hearts racing in America and Canada with their scintillating performances. After a blockbuster beginning of the Da-Bangg tour at Atlanta, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan entertained the audience in Chicago on Saturday. The Da-Banggg squad was joined by the dancing legend Prabhudheva and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. While Prabhudheva took the stage by storm with his breathtaking moves, Guru Randhawa weaved the magic with his soulful voice.

While Salman Khan was certainly the hero of the show, host Maniesh Paul did not lag behind in entertaining the audience with his perfect comic timings and dance performances. In the Chicago chapter of the Da-Bangg tour, Salman was seen shaking a leg with Sonakshi Sinha and also gave some power-packed solo performances. He was also seen grooving on some popular romantic numbers with his Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah as well as with Katrina Kaif

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com