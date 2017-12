Dangal star Zaira Wasim breaks down after facing harassment on flight

On her Instagram story, the actor shared an image of a foot stretched out on her arm rest. She described that while she was sleeping on the two-hour flight from Delhi to Mumbai, she woke up to a foot rubbing against her back and neck.

“… right behind me one middle aged man made my 2-hour journey miserable,” she wrote in her Insta story before she dived into details of what ensued.

