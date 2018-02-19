Houston Community College-Home Page
Dare to ride this nine-story tall slide created by Belgian artist in Miami?

Added by Indo American News on February 19, 2018.
This installation cum slide created by Belgian artist Carsten Höller will bring your childhood nostalgia alive. (Source: AventuraMall/Facebook)

Don’t most of us love going on swings and slides? And if we don’t have time for it, isn’t it a pleasure to see the little ones enjoying themselves as they slide down? Be it the simple slides found in children parks or the thrilling water slides in amusement parks — the rides are, more often than not, a delightful experience. But, would you dare to slide down a nine-story tall slide? Yes, an artist’s gigantic metal slide installed in the US has left people on the Internet in a frenzy.

Belgian artist Carsten Höller created a 93-foot tall double slide open spiral slide, which has been installed inside Miami’s Aventura Mall. It is the artist’s first permanent installation. The slide has two spiraling titanium steel slides — that run in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, allowing a pair to see each other.

Credit: indianexpress.com

