DAV Sanskriti School Opening Day and Independence Day Celebrations at Arya Samaj of Greater Houston

HOUSTON: Last Sunday, August 19, witnessed celebration of DAV Sanksriti School’s and Arya Yuva Mandal (DAV high school youth group) opening day and India’s Independence Day celebration by coming together of children and parents at the campus of Arya Samaj of Greater Houston, Schiller Road. AYM students and Teachers of DAVSS welcomed new DAV students, parents, volunteers and returning students with traditional welcome Tilak.

Recently, Arya Samaj of Greater Houston, DAV Sanskriti School and DAV Montessori Schools were recognized by Sarvadeshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha and awarded recognition of Model Arya Samaj (Abroad- Out of India) at IAMS 2018 – Delhi. DAV Sanskriti Sunday School in parallel with the Sunday Satsang caters for about 150 children in age 4 to 13. While AYM for ages 14 to 18, focused on Sewa in local community.

The morning was kicked off with a short meditation, and a joint Havan/Yajna Roop performed by children of both schools lead by Acharaya Harish Chandra. All the three Havan Kunds were setup and with over 25 School children as Yajmaans. Acharya Ji explained the meaning of mantras and Vedic scientific Pravachan to the children & families. DAV Sanskriti School provides complementary curriculum to traditional school with Naitik Shiksha classes to develop moral compass to discern various life issues. DAV Sanskriti School empowers kids towards their spiritual growth, inner development, strength, insightfulness, yoga, havan, cultural bonding, community service, music, arts and patience. DAV Sanskriti School is committed to bring East and West together with their best. AYM youth, Vipashchit Nanda, gave short inspirational speech on the law of karma. Nearly 300 people, on a hot Texas Sunday morning, attended the grand event!

The assembly moved to the open front area to celebrate Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony. The children of DAV Sanskriti School performed delightful serving of patriotic songs and dances orchestrated in the outdoors, including the full recitation of Rashtriya Geet Vande Maatram and Jana Gana Mana national anthem. One song item by the little kids attracted everyone’s eyes as well as ears as it was based on the fusion of multiple patriotic songs. The crowd was served a delicious meal in a smooth quick manner. ASGH library was converging point for various volunteer teams to sign up new volunteers for Sewa activities for 2018-2019 calendar year.

DAV Sankriti School is open for new registration and can be reached at www.facebook.com/SanskritiUSA/ or www.DAVSS.org