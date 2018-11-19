‘Day of reckoning’: Amid friction with govt, all eyes now on RBI board meeting tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing rift between the Union government and the central bank, all eyes will be on the board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday. Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Governor Urjit Patel and his team over issues ranging from liquidity for MSMEs to economic capital framework.

The meeting comes amid reports that Urjit Patel might step down from his post, even as PTI reported that the governor is likely to present a united front, with the RBI’s 18-member central board supporting the central bank’s mission to clean up bank balance sheets, PTI reported.

Credit: indianexpress.com