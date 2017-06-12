Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Dear Maya review: Manisha Koirala’s film works in fits and starts

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dear Maya movie review: Maya Devi (Manisha Koirala) is a Miss Havisham like black-robed recluse, her face as bleak as her shuttered house.

Dear Maya movie review: Maya Devi (Manisha Koirala) is a Miss Havisham like black-robed recluse, her face as bleak as her shuttered house.

Dear Maya is the coming-of-age of three people whose fates are unexpectedly connected by an action: two giggly teenage girls and a woman who has attained middle age without having grown up. The plot has promise, but the film works in fits and starts, realising its potential only partially.

Maya Devi (Manisha Koirala) is a Miss Havisham like black-robed recluse, her face as bleak as her shuttered house. For company she has two great Danes, several birds in cages, and a bad-tempered retainer.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *