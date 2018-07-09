Decoding Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Most devotees are mesmerised after hearing the lyrical chanting of mantras in temples. Be it a recorded cassette or some expert brahmanas encircled around a fire sacrifice, the melodious and harmonic sound of the recitation of mantras in a particular meter can make one spell bound.

Mantras form an essential portion of the Vedic system of offering worship to the supreme lord. In Bhagwad Gita (9.34 and 18.65), Lord Krishna mentions that the chanting of mantras for worship comes under the section of offering prayers to him (Vandanam).

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com