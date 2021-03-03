Deep Freeze Aftermath: Free Water and PPE Distribution at India House

Houston: In response to the boil water notice and busted pipes following the winter storm Uri, India House partnered with Houston City Council Member of District J, Edward Pollard to distribute water, PPE and hand sanitizer. Total 200 cases of water (24 bottles each case) were distributed.

Council Member Pollard said, “India House has stepped up and partnered with the City of Houston to make sure we give clean water to the residents.” The families expressed their gratitude to India House and city of Houston for the distribution.

India House’s Executive Director, Col. Vipin Kumar said, “These are difficult times. This water distribution was organized not only because people could not afford it, but also due to non-availability of water in the stores.”

It may also be noted that on September 25, 2018, India House, in collaboration with Houston Food Bank, launched a free food distribution program where free groceries are distributed to families in need regardless of their race, social or economic status, citizenship, immigration status or religion. India House believes that no one in our community should go hungry. The distribution is organized bi-monthly with the help of India House staff members and volunteers. Thus far, we have served more than 24,000 people.

Considering the need of the hour, we extended our food distribution to three times in the month of March. India House’s ongoing food distribution will be held on March 10, March 17, and March 31 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The March event is sponsored by Sudhir and Asha Jain, and Agrawal Association of America, Houston.

India House offers other myriad of free services to the community to keep them mentally and physically fit. Since COVID-19, we have moved most of our service online. India House offers: Yoga classes, Meditation classes, Line classes for seniors, BollyX fitness classes, Relationship coaching, Telehealth services, Technology classes for seniors, Legal consultation on immigration and family law.

In addition, India House will be starting soon Art classes and Soccer coaching for children of various age groups.