Deepika Padukone admits Ranveer Singh is her MAN!

Deepika

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhhave been going strong as a couple. The duo have also not tried to keep their relationship a secret either. However, in a recent interview, Deepika Padukone made it very clear that her ‘Padmavat’ co-star occupies a very special position in her life. Deepika was quoted as saying in a glossy magazine, “Ranveer Singh is dependable, trustworthy and my go-to person,” adding, “Everything other than the most obvious. I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!”

