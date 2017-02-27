Deepika Padukone posed before Oscars 2017 with Priyanka Chopra. We hope to see them at after-party too.

Will they or won’t they? There has been so much buzz if Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra will attend the pre-Oscars bash together that we can’t even. Well, the two stars finally appeared together at a pre-Oscars 2017 bash, posed for cameras and gave us a picture that we can finally gloat about. While Priyanka is all set to make a red carpet appearance at the 89th Academy Awards, Deepika has ruled out that she will be there at Hollywood’s event of the year.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com