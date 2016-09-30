Deepika Padukone to play Emperor Ashoka’s daughter in a Tamil film?

Sundar C’s mega budget has been in the news for a long time. Reportedly it will be a period drama by the name Sanghamitra. Now here’s what you really know. Sanghamitra is actually the name of Emperor Akbar’s eldest daughter. So, looks like a female character will play a pivotal role. And guess who is speculated to have been approached? None other than Deepika Padukone! There have been no confirmations so far but the latest reports suggest that the Piku actor might just make a comeback into Tamil films with this movie after her last stint with Kochadiiyaan in 2014. Well, if it was true, this would be a grand, royal comeback all right!

