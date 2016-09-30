Eye Level- Home Page
Deepika Padukone to play Emperor Ashoka’s daughter in a Tamil film?

Deepika-Padukone

Sundar C’s mega budget has been in the news for a long time. Reportedly it will be a period drama by the name Sanghamitra. Now here’s what you really know. Sanghamitra is actually the name of Emperor Akbar’s eldest daughter. So, looks like a female character will play a pivotal role. And guess who is speculated to have been approached? None other than Deepika Padukone! There have been no confirmations so far but the latest reports suggest that the Piku actor might just make a comeback into Tamil films with this movie after her last stint with Kochadiiyaan in 2014. Well, if it was true, this would be a grand, royal comeback all right!

One Response to Deepika Padukone to play Emperor Ashoka’s daughter in a Tamil film?

  1. Bollywood News April 7, 2017 at 11:44 am

    deepika look beautiful in trational look this still is from movie bajirao mastani
    dats good to hear that Deepika Padukone to play Emperor Ashoka’s daughter in a Tamil film
    thanks for this post

