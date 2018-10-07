IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Defying US, India inks $5 bn deal with Russia

Added by Indo American News on October 7, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are exploring the option of trading in their local currencies and looking at signing agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, Russia’s minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.

The commerce ministry is considering the feasibility of a renminbi-rupee trade with China in order to tackle the sharp fall in the Indian currency and a widening trade deficit, Mint reported on Friday.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *