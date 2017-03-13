Houston Community College-Home Page
Delhi boy Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan wins The Voice India

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2017.
The Voice India Season 2 Winner_Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan

The Voice India, &TV’s flagship property that has gained immense popularity for its unique format, found its second edition winner in Delhi’s Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan as the Grand Finale culminated in a starry affair. A show that has touched a million of hearts across the nation, with an unbiased approach of choosing contestants only on the basis of their vocal talent, has delivered on its promise of Awaaz Se Bada Na Koi. 

Credit: tellychakkar.com

