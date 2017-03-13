Delhi boy Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan wins The Voice India

The Voice India, &TV’s flagship property that has gained immense popularity for its unique format, found its second edition winner in Delhi’s Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan as the Grand Finale culminated in a starry affair. A show that has touched a million of hearts across the nation, with an unbiased approach of choosing contestants only on the basis of their vocal talent, has delivered on its promise of Awaaz Se Bada Na Koi.

Credit: tellychakkar.com