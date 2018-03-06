Delhi’s IGIA adjudged best airport in the world

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been adjudged as the best airport in the world according to the latest Airport Service Quality (ASQ) 2017 rankings released by the Airports Council International, helping it overtake Incheon in South Korea which was ranked number one last year. The airport has been ranked number one in the world in the highest category – over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The Delhi airport was ranked number two in the world in the same category last year, however it was the number one ranked airport in the world in 2015 when it was in the smaller category of 25-40 MPPA. The airport also handled over 60 MPPA in 2017 with a total of 63.5 million passengers flying through the airport – surpassing the likes of Changi, Incheon and Bangkok airports in terms of passenger growth.

Credit: timesofindia.com