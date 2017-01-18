Demonetisation: Urjit Patel faces tough questions from parliamentary panel

New Delhi: RBI governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday faced some tough questions from the parliamentary panel as he could not set a time frame for return of normalcy in the banking system even as the central bank asserted that Rs9.2 lakh crore or 60% of demonetised currency has been replaced.

Patel also could not give a definite number of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 bills returned post demonetisation as RBI was still tabulating those.

Credit: livemint.com