Demonetisation: Urjit Patel faces tough questions from parliamentary panel
Added by Indo American News on January 18, 2017.
RBI governor Urjit Patel could not give a definite number of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes returned post demonetisation as it is still tabulating those. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: RBI governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday faced some tough questions from the parliamentary panel as he could not set a time frame for return of normalcy in the banking system even as the central bank asserted that Rs9.2 lakh crore or 60% of demonetised currency has been replaced.
Patel also could not give a definite number of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 bills returned post demonetisation as RBI was still tabulating those.
Credit: livemint.com