Demonetization Demystified: Free Seminar at India House on Managing Your Currency, Wealth and Taxes

HOUSTON: Demonetization is the latest of financial dilemmas facing NRIs, who hold Indian currency, bank accounts, real estate and other assets in India.

How do you get answers from impartial experts, who are not trying to sell you additional financial products?

India House, in association with NRI Tax & Wealth Advisory and Share Our Secrets (SOS) Mentorship Program, is pleased to host a free seminar at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 on India’s demonetization and issues related to managing your currency, wealth and taxes, with clear insights on potential gains or losses and tax penalties in India and the United States.

The seminar will include a presentation by Ranvir “Biki” Mohindra, who has published a series of articles on the effects of demonetization and NRI tax and wealth issues based on his expert knowledge and experience in managing NRI tax and wealth portfolios.

In addition, a panel of experts will relate their personal experiences with demonetization and discuss related financial issues of interest of Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India.

Topics discussed at the free seminar will include:

• Understanding the twin financial revolution in India

• Successes and failures of Demonetization

• Who are the victims of Demonetization?

• Why are FBAR and FATCA important to your financial health?

• Retiring in India—A shattered dream due to changes in tax laws

Seminar Location: India House, 8888 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77031

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 7 pm to 9 pm

Networking: 6:30 pm to 7 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

To register for the free seminar, please contact Mani Subramanian (kohur@aol.com), Vishnu Muralidharan (askvishnu@gmail.com) or Pramod Kulkarni (pramodhk2000@gmail.com)