Desi Brothers Farmers Market: Highest Quality Groceries, Fresh Produce

Houston: Armed with 30 years of Indian Grocery retail experience, an arsenal of the highest quality dry, frozen and fresh produce groceries, and 20,000 sq.ft of a social distance haven, Desi Brothers Farmers Market is ready to open with a big bang on Indian Independence Day, Saturday August 15th, 10AM.

CEO Vipul Patel, exclaimed, “we started in Memphis, perfected in Austin, and plan to excel in Sugar Land. Our store will carry the finest and most popular brands, to be sure, but we have personally researched our own Desi Brothers and Geeta brand’s exclusive products so much that we guarantee them unconditionally. You will love it, but if not fully satisfied, return it even opened and without receipt for your full money back! We have added ‘Farmers Market’ to out name, because our 4000 square feet of produce is so fresh, it’s like buying straight off the farm, including the rarest, hardest-to-find-in-the-US Indian vegetables & fruits. At our Grand Opening, what you normally expect to pay, you will be paying half. It’s the biggest sale in Desi Brothers history, and we have been known for our sales.” General Manager Kaushal Patel has stocked the store from floor to ceiling in anticipation of the blockbuster sale’s below wholesale prices, with no limit on quantities and an almost endless supply. “On this joyous Grand Opening, we want to give the first 500 guests an auspicious Laxmi Silver Coin to seek their blessing, and we will feed everyone with our famous Vipul’s Kitchen Idli Sambhar all weekend.”

The store had previously scheduled to open in March, but COVID-19 created supply shortages and uncertainties which took 5 months to clear. Kaushal Patel added, “Now, we are five times more ready to open, and have spent the time to plan every detail as well as seek the blessing of all major Hindu Temples’s representatives and priest throughout the week before opening. We have invited organizational VIPS with a special VIP reception lunch area and Thali Gift Set.” Masala Radio’s Sunil Thakkar said, “We are so excited to host our first event in five months, and we have packed in a lot of Dhamaal but from a distance. Masala Radio has planned hyped entertainment while you shop with Bollywood DJ NISH, Infused Dancers, Belly Dancer, and Singers, all with a theme of a safe Social Distance Grand Opening. Instead of the usual wrap around the center lines and crowds, once inside capacity is reached, security will give out numbers to hold guests people’s place in line, with only 14 wait spots, all spaced 8 ft apart; others can safely wait in their cars. Only 50% of the store’s 476 capacity will be utilized, with a one direction flow, leaving ample spaced aisles to maintain 6ft distances. Umang Mehta of Deep Foods will be giving away a thousand Quick Tea packs.

Of course face masks will be required, and provided if forgotten, sanitizers everywhere, and barriers separating people from entering & exiting, as well as shopping vs. checking out. “People are so excited to get out, see others, enjoy complimentary snacks & water, and get fantastic deals on their favorites groceries, but we will make sure it is safe as per CDC guidelines,” said Kaushal Patel.