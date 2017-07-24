Eye Level- Home Page
Despite New Warning, China Hints Ajit Doval To Meet Counterpart This Week

July 24, 2017
China and India have been locked in a standoff for over a month now.

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Despite new tough talk today about the border confrontation at Sikkim, China has indicated that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is likely to meet one-on-one with his counterpart when he travels to Beijing later this week for a session of top security officials of BRICS.

A Chinese government spokesperson said that in the past, bilateral meetings have been standard at these sessions. Indian sources last week also did not rule out a conferral between Mr Doval and counterpart Yang Jiechi.

Credit: ndtv.com

