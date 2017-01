Dev Patel gets Oscar nomination for Lion

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has received an Oscar nomination for his acting in “Lion”, which is set in India and Australia. He will be vying for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 89th Academy Awards, to be held here on February 26. Other nominees are Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”), Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”) and Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”).

Click here to read more…

Credit: indiatimes.com