Dhadak movie review: There is no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Dhadak movie cast: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, Aditya Kumar

Dhadak movie director: Shashank Khaitan

Dhadak movie rating: One and a half stars

Remaking Sairat was always going to be a tough ask for mainstream Bollywood. The edges of that searing 2016 tale of love-in-the-time-of-caste were necessarily going to have to be blunted and softened, because too much ‘realism’ is hard for us to handle.

There isn’t a filmmaker working in India who can match Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s appetite for recreating raw slap-in-the-face directness for the screen: the only one who can match him is Sanal Sashidharan, and neither of them work, for obvious reasons, in Bollywood, where dirt needs to be proffered up in pretty ribbons.

Credit: indianexpress.com