Dilip Desai Wins Silver in National Seniors TT Doubles

SUGAR LAND: Dilip Desai of Sugar Land won the silver medal in Table Tennis Men’s Doubles representing state of Texas in the 2017 National Senior Games, also known as Senior Olympics, held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dilip and his partner Don Weems faced tough competition from other teams from USA and other countries, including Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad/Tobago, and US Virgin Islands. Only the top three players from each state are allowed participate in the tournament.

Table Tennis has been a passion of Dilip since his school days. After graduating from college, his table tennis practice was put on hold while he pursued his career and family. He returned to the table tennis arena in 2012 to relive his passion. In Houston, Dilip is a member of CCC (Chinese Cultural Club) and IPRC (Imperial Park Recreation Center). He gets coaching at CCC and also practices with a robot at home.

Dilip hopes that more and more people from India participate in these games and enhance their physical and mental health and wellness. All kinds of the games are available to participate, e.g. archery, badminton, tennis, cycling, golf, track and field, etc. Dilip is looking forward to participating in the next National Senior games to be played in Albuquerque New Mexico in 2019.

For a complete list of the games and schedules, visit NSGA.com.