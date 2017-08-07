Dilip Kumar’s health improving, could be shifted to normal ward

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, is constantly showing signs of improvement. The 96-year-old actor was admitted at the Lilavati hospital on Wednesday evening due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. However, now the officials from the hospital say that he is coming back to normal and can soon be shifted to normal ward from the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Dilip Kumar health is improving and he could soon be shifted to a normal ward from the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Dr Ravishankar, CEO, Lilavati Hospital.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com