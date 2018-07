Dipa Karmakar creates history, becomes first Indian to win gold in global event

Dipa Karmakar today scripted history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to clinch a gold medal at a global event, announcing in style her comeback from a career-threatening injury, at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey.

Returning to action after a lay-off of nearly two years due to a knee injury, Dipa emerged triumphant in the vault event.

Credit: indianexpress.com