Dipika Kakar: I am in a much happier space after marriage

Added by Indo American News on June 25, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
After playing the lead in the cult Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar will be seen in a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat.

With a pink saree and mehndi adorning her hands, Dipika Kakar looked like a new bride as she arrived for an exclusive conversation, with indianexpress.com, about her upcoming show Qayamat Ki Raat. The series is Dipika’s first project after her marriage with longtime boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim and all eyes will be set on the actor. After playing the lead in the cult Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika will be seen in a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat, starring Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. But Dipika clarified that she has good reasons for taking up this horror show.

“My character is an important pillar and she is the one with whom the story will begin. It’s an interesting role. It is something that I haven’t tried yet and after shooting, I have no regrets of taking this up. Also, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that when you get a chance to work with Ekta Kapoor, you just can’t say a no,” shared the actor.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

