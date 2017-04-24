‘Disgraceful,’ Says Furious Virat Kohli After Worst Batting Show In IPL History

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli minced no words on Sunday as he dissected his side’s performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League tie at the Eden Gardens. Speaking about the visitors’ abject display, Kohli termed the batting performance as reckless and unacceptable. RCB were all out for 49, the lowest ever total recorded in IPL, and lost the match by a comprehensive 82-run margin while chasing 132.

“This our worst batting performance, if not the worst of all time in IPL. It really hurts. I thought we could capitalize and chase the score down. I can’t really say anything now, because it was that bad. As professional cricketers, we are expected to do much better. Our performance was unacceptable. Disgraceful batting, reckless from us, one of the worst collapses ever,” a visibly upset and emotional Kohli said after the match.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com